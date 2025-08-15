'Not happy': Hansi Flick on Marcus Rashford's registration failure

Barcelona 's new manager Hansi Flick has expressed his dissatisfaction over the club's failure to register Marcus Rashford . The Spanish champions are facing difficulties in signing players due to La Liga's financial regulations. "For me, the situation, you can imagine I'm not happy about that. But I know the situation and I believe in the club," Flick said at a news conference on Friday.

Financial woes Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles Barcelona have been grappling with financial issues for years, only managing to register Dani Olmo for the first half of the 2024-25 season as a special case. The club had two appeals rejected in its bid to register him for the rest of the season. However, they were allowed to temporarily re-register him in January 2025, which was extended until April end.

Past strategies How have the Catalans managed their registration issues? In 2022, Barcelona managed to register four signings, including striker Robert Lewandowski, just before their opening match. They achieved this by freeing up funds with several 'economic levers.' This season, they have partially eased their registration woes by getting German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to agree to a long-term medical leave agreement. This move has freed up 80% of his wage value for registering a replacement. The departure of 34-year-old defender Inigo Martinez to Al-Nassr has also freed up salary space.