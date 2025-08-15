Jacob Bethell set to become youngest England captain: Details here

Jacob Bethell is all set to make history as the youngest man ever to captain England in international cricket. The 21-year-old all-rounder will lead an understrength T20 side on a tour of Ireland next month. This comes after regular white-ball captain Harry Brook and other all-format players were given rest. The decision highlights England's faith in Bethell's abilities despite his limited playing time this summer.

Captaincy record Bethell's limited captaincy experience Bethell's only previous captaincy experience was with the England Under-19s. He has impressed selectors with his talent, scoring fifties in each of his first three Tests last year. However, he is yet to score a century in professional cricket. His summer has been inconsistent as he missed a Test against Zimbabwe while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team strategy Concerns over Mark Wood's absence Ahead of the Ireland tour, England will take on South Africa in three ODIs and T20s. Hampshire bowler Sonny Baker has received his first call-up after impressing with his pace bowling in The Hundred. Fast bowler Mark Wood has been left out of all squads as he hasn't played since February after knee surgery. His absence is a concern for England's Ashes hopes this winter.

Squad details England ODI and T20 squads for South Africa series The England ODI squad for the South Africa series includes Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper). The T20 squad features Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), and Luke Wood.