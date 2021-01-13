Since the teaser of Yash-starrer much-awaited film KGF Chapter 2 released on YouTube, it has broken several records. After becoming the fastest Indian movie teaser to cross three million likes in just one day, it has now garnered a whopping 140 million views within four days of release. The teaser has been widely appreciated by fans. Here's more on this.

Details Teaser had gone insanely viral in no time

Released last week, the teaser of the second part of blockbuster movie KGF went insanely viral. The promo clip promises an intense and action-packed war for power, position and money, where Yash can be seen single-handedly taking on his enemies. The voice-over narrates, "History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong. Powerful people make places powerful (sic)."

Reaction Success of first part empowered us to do better: Yash

Reacting to the huge success of the teaser, Yash has said in a statement, "The success of Chapter 1 has empowered us to do better (sic)." "The agenda is to entertain our audience and keep our fans happy. If in that process, we end up breaking some kind of record, that would be an added bonus (sic)," the star added.

Statement Yash on working with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

While the second leg will take forward the story of Yash's character, the movie will also introduce some new characters. Talking about working with Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the sequel, Yash said, "Both Sanjay sir and Raveena ma'am are wonderful to work with." "Sanjay sir sets a great example of what grit and perseverance can get you through (sic)."

Movie The sequel is five times better, says Yash

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of this year. In an earlier interview, Yash had called the movie five times better than the first part. The story of the second part will feature Dutt as the antagonist while Tandon will be seen donning the role of a powerful politician.

Series 'KGF: Chapter 1' had garnered huge appreciation