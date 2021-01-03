Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, has shared a sneak peek from her new Mumbai apartment, which is currently being redesigned. The 40-year-old star offered a glimpse of her new house to fans via Instagram on Saturday, and lovingly called it her "dream home." Here is more on this.

The picture, shared on Instagram Stories, showed Kareena dressed in a black-and-white midi dress, standing alongside a lady as they both look at the ceiling. "Back with our favorite @design_by_darshini. Dream home (sic)," the actor wrote below the picture. Just behind Kareena, one can see a glass door. On either side of it are bookshelves, while a fancy light hangs from the ceiling.

Kareena and Saif have been renovating their new apartment for a few months now, as they wanted a bigger house for themselves. Speaking about it, Saif had said in July 2020, "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I'm enjoying this time with my family."

It was back in August last year that Kareena and Saif announced they were expecting their second child together. The couple already has a four-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena, meanwhile, has remained busy throughout her pregnancy so far. She has shot for ad films, recorded episodes of her show What Women Want, and also recently took a holiday to Dharamshala with Saif and Taimur.

