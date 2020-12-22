Actor Katrina Kaif has come forward to talk about the right to education and emphasize the importance of quality education. The actor on Tuesday took to her Instagram account and shared a video urging everyone to contribute toward creating classrooms so that underprivileged children across the country can have access to quality English-medium education. Here's more on this.

Details Let us do our bit, wrote Kaif

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kaif wrote, "Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms up to grade four and need to add 14 more (sic)." "Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams," the actor added.

Campaign Kaif has urged everyone to make donations

The 37-year-old actor has extended a helping hand to a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She has urged fans to make donations for the campaign by Relief Projects India so that the school can scale up its efforts to provide education to underprivileged children. The school authorities are working to build more classrooms, laboratories and a library at the premises.

Instagram Post Important to be there for one another: Kaif

Instagram post A post shared by katrinakaif on December 22, 2020 at 6:52 pm IST

Charity Other philanthropic work by the actor

Kaif and her mother, Suzanne, have been actively supporting philanthropic causes meant for improving quality of education, healthcare and other basic facilities for the underprivileged section. Earlier, Kaif had auctioned some of her belongings to help set up a prenatal care center in Tamil Nadu. In March this year, the actor had announced donations toward coronavirus relief funds.

Work What's up on the film front for Kaif?