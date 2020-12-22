-
22 Dec 2020
Katrina Kaif supports Madurai school, urges fans to donate
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
-
Actor Katrina Kaif has come forward to talk about the right to education and emphasize the importance of quality education.
The actor on Tuesday took to her Instagram account and shared a video urging everyone to contribute toward creating classrooms so that underprivileged children across the country can have access to quality English-medium education.
Here's more on this.
-
-
Details
Let us do our bit, wrote Kaif
-
Sharing the video on Instagram, Kaif wrote, "Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms up to grade four and need to add 14 more (sic)."
"Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams," the actor added.
-
Campaign
Kaif has urged everyone to make donations
-
The 37-year-old actor has extended a helping hand to a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
She has urged fans to make donations for the campaign by Relief Projects India so that the school can scale up its efforts to provide education to underprivileged children.
The school authorities are working to build more classrooms, laboratories and a library at the premises.
-
Instagram Post
Important to be there for one another: Kaif
-
A post shared by katrinakaif on
-
Charity
Other philanthropic work by the actor
-
Kaif and her mother, Suzanne, have been actively supporting philanthropic causes meant for improving quality of education, healthcare and other basic facilities for the underprivileged section.
Earlier, Kaif had auctioned some of her belongings to help set up a prenatal care center in Tamil Nadu.
In March this year, the actor had announced donations toward coronavirus relief funds.
-
Work
What's up on the film front for Kaif?
-
Meanwhile, Kaif remains pretty occupied on the work front.
She is currently shooting for the horror comedy flick Phone Bhoot, alongside actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Apart from that, she has action movie Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan, in the pipeline.
She will also soon be seen in a superhero movie, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.