Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Bollywood's first female superhero movie.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been titled Super Soldier, and will showcase Katrina in a never-seen-before avatar.

For the unversed, Katrina and Ali have previously worked together on movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and others.

