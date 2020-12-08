Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 10:58 am
Written byShruti Niraj
Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Bollywood's first female superhero movie.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been titled Super Soldier, and will showcase Katrina in a never-seen-before avatar.
For the unversed, Katrina and Ali have previously worked together on movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and others.
Here is more on this.
In September, director Ali had gone on a hunt for locations.
The makers eventually finalized locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, Georgia, and Uttarakhand to shoot the film.
As per reports, the shoot for this movie will begin after the completion of Katrina's Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3.
However, Katrina has already started preparing for the action-packed role.
