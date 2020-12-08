The Ten Rings of Mandarin are counted among the most powerful objects in the Marvel Universe. Although these rings were re-imagined in MCU as a terrorist group in Iron Man 3, we will see the actual Mandarin's Ten Rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Before that happens, let us take a look at the various power of the Ten Rings.

#1-2 Matter-Rearranger Ring (Remaker), and White Light Ring (Daimonic)

Matter-Rearranger Ring or the Remaker is worn on the right thumb. This ring can rearrange atoms and molecules of substances. Basically, it can rearrange the shape of any solid object. White Light Ring or the Daimonic is worn on the left thumb. It emits different types of energy from the electromagnetic spectrum, which is frequently seen as intense visible light and laser beams.

#3-4 Impact Beam Ring (Influence), and Flame-Blast Ring (Incandescence)

Impact Beam Ring or the Influence is worn on the right index finger. This ring emits beams of force or sonic waves. Flame-Blast Ring or the Incandescence is worn on the left index finger. This ring grants the user fire powers and flight. One example of this can be the ability to shoot out flames, in heat form, or via infrared radiation.

#5-6 Vortex Beam Ring (Spin), and Electro Blast Ring (Lightning)

The right middle finger's Vortex Beam Ring or the Spin can create a vortex of air, which can be used as a weapon, as a means of levitating objects, or for propelling the ring's wearer through the air. Electro-Blast Ring or the Lightning is worn on the left middle finger. This ring can shoot out an unknown amount of electricity.

#7-8 Disintegration Beam Ring (Spectral), Mento-Intensifier Ring (Liar)

Worn on the right ring finger, the Disintegration Beam Ring or the Spectral allows the user to project a beam of energy that can destroy the bonds between the atoms and molecules to disintegrate objects. Mento-Intensifier Ring or the Liar is worn on the left ring finger. This ring magnifies the user's psionic abilities, enabling them to manipulate others mentally.

#9-10 Black Light Ring (Nightbringer), and Ice Blast Ring (Zero)