India's Arshdeep Singh eyes this record in T20I cricket
After warming the bench on the England tour, Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh will be raring to for the impending T20 Asia Cup. The left-arm seamer has been pivotal to India's success in T20I cricket of late. He forms a lethal pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. The upcoming tournament could see him become the first Indian with 100 wickets in T20I cricket.
Arshdeep requires one wicket
As mentioned, Arshdeep is set to become the first Indian with a century of wickets in T20I cricket. He had earlier gone past Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 96 wickets to his name. As of now, Arshdeep has snapped up 99 wickets from 63 T20Is since making debut in the format in 2022. His tally includes an average of 18.30 (ER: 8.29).
Arshdeep could get past Rauf
Arshdeep could also become the fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets among full-member players. He could go past Pakistan's Haris Rauf, who attained the feat in 71 matches. As of now, spinners Rashid Khan (53 matches) and Wanindu Hasaranga (63 matches) are ahead of Rauf. Notably, Rauf took four years and 139 days to get to 100 T20I wickets.
A look at his stellar career
Arshdeep made his T20I debut during India's tour of England in 2022. He took two wickets in his first international appearance as India beat England in Southampton. Arshdeep has been leading India's pace attack across bilateral T20I series and ICC tournaments ever since. His best returns came during the 2024 T20 World Cup against hosts USA, where he bowled an exceptional spell of 4-0-9-4.