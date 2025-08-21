India's Arshdeep Singh eyes this record in T20I cricket

After warming the bench on the England tour, Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh will be raring to for the impending T20 Asia Cup . The left-arm seamer has been pivotal to India's success in T20I cricket of late. He forms a lethal pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. The upcoming tournament could see him become the first Indian with 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Wickets Arshdeep requires one wicket As mentioned, Arshdeep is set to become the first Indian with a century of wickets in T20I cricket. He had earlier gone past Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 96 wickets to his name. As of now, Arshdeep has snapped up 99 wickets from 63 T20Is since making debut in the format in 2022. His tally includes an average of 18.30 (ER: 8.29).

Milestone Arshdeep could get past Rauf Arshdeep could also become the fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets among full-member players. He could go past Pakistan's Haris Rauf, who attained the feat in 71 matches. As of now, spinners Rashid Khan (53 matches) and Wanindu Hasaranga (63 matches) are ahead of Rauf. Notably, Rauf took four years and 139 days to get to 100 T20I wickets.