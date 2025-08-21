By the numbers: Last woman to defend US Open title 

The 2025 US Open will be underway on August 24, with several stars gearing up to brace the women's singles event. World number one, Aryna Sabalenka will enter the hard-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. Notably, the US Open has had different female champions every year since the 2015 edition. Who was the last woman to defend her US Open singles title?

Context Why does this story matter? The US Open is the year's fourth and final Grand Slam event played in August. After toiling across courts and compeitions, players' endurance is tested at this hard-court major. The last US Open women's singles title defense (successful) came in 2014, when legend Serena Williams beat Caroline Wozniacki in a three-set final. Williams scripted history with her sixth US Open title.

Information Next US Open women's singles champions Champions since 2015: Flavia Pennetta (2015), Angelique Kerber (2016), Sloane Stephens (2017), Naomi Osaka (2018 and 2020), Bianca Andreescu (2019), Emma Raducanu (2021), Iga Swiatek (2022), Coco Gauff (2023), and Aryna Sabalenka (2024).

Williams Joint-most US Open titles It is worth noting that Williams won three successive US Open women's singles titles between 2012 and 2014. Her other US Open honors came in 2008, 2002, and 1999. Notably, Williams claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open. The American star owns the joint-most US Open titles (6) along with Chris Evert. She played 10 US Open finals, the most.