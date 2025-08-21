How Team India has fared in T20 Asia Cup

India are set to feature in the 2025 Asia Cup , starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue will enter the 20-over competition as the defending champions. They won the 2023 edition held in the ODI format. Notably, the tournament has been held in the 20-over format twice, in 2022 and 2016. Have a look at India's record.

2022 India fail to reach final in 2022 The 2022 Asia Cup marked India's first T20I tournament under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. They started their campaign by beating arch-rivals Pakistan. It was followed by a one-sided win over Hong Kong. However, Pakistan beat India in the Super Four match. India next lost to Sri Lanka. Although India beat Afghanistan by 100 runs, they could not qualify for the final.

2016 India win inaugural T20 Asia Cup India won the inaugural 20-over Asia Cup in 2016. The MS Dhoni-led Team India finished as the unbeaten champions in Bangladesh. They defeated the hosts in what was a one-sided final in Dhaka. India beat Bangladesh in the tournament opener by 45 runs. They defeated Pakistan (5 wickets), Sri Lanka (5 wickets), and UAE (9 wickets), before winning the final.

Information Asia Cup: India's overall record India have won the most Asia Cup titles (ODI or T20I). Their eight honors came in 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023. Sri Lanka follow India with six titles. Notably, India have won eight of their 10 T20 Asia Cup matches.