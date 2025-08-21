How Rohit Sharma-led India fared in 2022 T20 Asia Cup
What's the story
India are set to feature in the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue will enter as the 20-over competition as the defending champions. They won the 2023 edition held in the ODI format. The last T20 Asia Cup was held in 2022, where India failed to reach the final. Here's how they fared.
Journey
India's journey in 2022 Asia Cup
The 2022 Asia Cup marked India's first T20I tournament under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. They started their campaign by beating arch-rivals Pakistan. It was followed by a one-sided win over Hong Kong. However, Pakistan beat India in the Super Four match. India next lost to Sri Lanka. Although India beat Afghanistan by 100 runs, they could not qualify for the final.
Pakistan
Comeback win versus Pakistan
India's 2022 T20 Asia Cup opener (versus Pakistan) was of special significance. The previous clash between the two sides saw Pakistan thrash India, during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Green won by 10 wickets in Dubai. India avenged this loss in the 2022 Asia Cup, beating Pakistan by five wickets at the same venue.
Performance
Most runs and wickets for India
Virat Kohli was India's highest run-scorer in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. He slammed 276 runs from five matches at an incredible average of 92.00 (SR: 147.59). No other Indian batter scored more than 150 runs in that edition. Meanwhile, India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the only bowler with 10-plus wickets. He took 11 wickets at 10.45, with his economy rate reading 6.05.
Kohli milestone
Kohli ends century drought
In India's last encounter, against Afghanistan, Kohli slammed his maiden century in T20I cricket. He hammered a 61-ball 122* (12 fours and 6 sixes). The Afghanistan match also ended Kohli's century drought in international cricket. Kohli, who has now retired from Tests and T20Is, slammed his first century across formats since November 2019. He became India's sixth T20I centurion.