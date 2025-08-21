How Rohit Sharma-led India fared in 2022 T20 Asia Cup

India are set to feature in the 2025 Asia Cup , starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue will enter as the 20-over competition as the defending champions. They won the 2023 edition held in the ODI format. The last T20 Asia Cup was held in 2022, where India failed to reach the final. Here's how they fared.

Journey India's journey in 2022 Asia Cup The 2022 Asia Cup marked India's first T20I tournament under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. They started their campaign by beating arch-rivals Pakistan. It was followed by a one-sided win over Hong Kong. However, Pakistan beat India in the Super Four match. India next lost to Sri Lanka. Although India beat Afghanistan by 100 runs, they could not qualify for the final.

Pakistan Comeback win versus Pakistan India's 2022 T20 Asia Cup opener (versus Pakistan) was of special significance. The previous clash between the two sides saw Pakistan thrash India, during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Green won by 10 wickets in Dubai. India avenged this loss in the 2022 Asia Cup, beating Pakistan by five wickets at the same venue.

Performance Most runs and wickets for India Virat Kohli was India's highest run-scorer in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. He slammed 276 runs from five matches at an incredible average of 92.00 (SR: 147.59). No other Indian batter scored more than 150 runs in that edition. Meanwhile, India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the only bowler with 10-plus wickets. He took 11 wickets at 10.45, with his economy rate reading 6.05.