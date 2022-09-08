Sports

Virat Kohli smashes his maiden T20I century: Key stats

Virat Kohli smashes his maiden T20I century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 08, 2022, 09:11 pm 2 min read

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 122 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has smashed his maiden T20I century. He attained this milestone in the Super Four match versus Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022. Earlier tonight, Kohli went past 3,500 runs in T20Is, becoming the second player to achieve the mark after Rohit Sharma. Kohli slammed his maiden century across formats for the first time since November 2019.

Kohli Kohli dazzles versus Afghanistan

Kohli was in beast mode versus the Afghans in what is a dead-rubber contest. Kohli smashed a 61-ball 122* for India, hammering 12 fours and six sixes. He added a valiant 119-run stand alongside KL Rahul for the opening wicket. Rahul perished for a well made 41-ball 62. Kohli also put on runs alongside Rishabh Pant (20*).

Runs Kohli is the 2nd-highest scorer in T20Is

Kohli is now the second-highest scorer, surpassing the tally of Martin Guptill, who has 3,497 runs. Kohli owns 3,584 runs at an average of 51.94, with one century and 32 fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit is the highest scorer in the format. He owns 3,620 runs at 32.32. He has amassed 32 fifty-plus scores (28 fifties and four tons).

Score Highest individual score by an Indian batter

Kohli is now the fifth Indian to smash a century in T20Is. Suresh Raina (1), Rohit (4), KL Rahul (2), and Suryakumar Yadav are the other players. Kohli's 122* is the highest individual score by an Indian. He has bettered the 118 by Rohit versus Sri Lanka in Indore, 2017.

Information Kohli equals Ponting's tally

Kohli is now joint-second highest in terms of international tons. He has equaled the mark of Ricky Ponting (71). Sachin Tendulkar (782 innings) leads the show. Kohli has raced to 71 tons in 522 innings. Meanwhile, Ponting took 668 innings.

Do you know? Kohli gets past 100 sixes

Kohli, who slammed six sixes in the match, has gotten past 100 sixes in the format. He has raced to 104 sixes. He is the second Indian player to smash 100-plus sixes. Kohli is also the 10th player to smash 100-plus sixes.