India skipper Rohit Sharma scripts a world record: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jul 08, 2022, 11:16 am 2 min read

Rohit has bettered Asghar Afghan's tally of 12 back-to-back wins (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

On Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scripted a world record by clinching his 13th consecutive win as a captain in T20Is. The visitors trumped England by 50 runs in the 199-run chase. India now enjoy a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Rohit also attained a laudable feat of being the second-fastest to 1,000 runs as captain in this format. Here's more.

Information Most consecutive wins as captain

Rohit has bettered the previously held record by Asghar Afghan. The latter had led Afghanistan to 12 consecutive wins. Romania's Ramesh Satheesan was once on a 12-match win-streak between 2020-21. Afghan also holds the third-best tally, having enjoyed an 11-match win streak between 2016-17.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rohit's shrewd on-field antics are second to none.

His exploits were first seen with Mumbai Indians in IPL.

For Rohit to be producing similar results in the international arena is a marvelous feat.

Meanwhile, the stylish batter's 14-ball 24 helped him surpass Virat Kohli in terms of fastest India captain to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is.

Captaincy has indeed brought the best in Rohit.

Feat Fastest to 1,000 T20I runs as captain for India

As stated, Rohit has bettered Kohli's tally of fastest to 1,000 runs as a captain in this format. The Mumbaikar unlocked the feat in his 29th inning. Meanwhile, Kohli had attained the four-figure mark in his 30th inning. He held the record until October 2021 before it was breached by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (26 innings).

Captain Rohit's performance as captain in T20Is

Rohit has belted 1,011 runs across 29 innings as captain. He averages 37.44 and has bossed the format while striking at over 150. He has two hundreds and seven fifties. He's the only captain to have reached the three-figure mark on multiple occasions. Rohit had bashed a 43-ball 118 against SL in 2017. A year later, he stamped a 61-ball 111* versus West Indies.

Career A look at Rohit's T20I career

Rohit, who marked his T20I debut in 2007, has compiled 3,337 runs across 126 matches. He averages a healthy 32.39 and has struck at 139.74. He has four hundreds and 26 fifties. Most notably, he is the only batter with four hundreds in this format. He has slammed 155 sixes and 298 fours. He has the joint-most fours for India in T20Is alongside Kohli.