Sports

India beat Ireland in 2nd T20I, seal two-match series 2-0

India beat Ireland in 2nd T20I, seal two-match series 2-0

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 29, 2022, 12:42 am 3 min read

India won their fifth T20I against Ireland (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Ireland in the second and final T20I at The Village, Dublin, on Tuesday. The visitors successfully defended 225, their fourth-highest total in T20Is. Deepak Hooda was the chief architect of their victory, having slammed his maiden T20I century. Notwithstanding, Ireland were terrific in the run-chase, scoring over 200 runs. The Men in Blue completed a 2-0 series sweep over Ireland.

Match How did the match pan out?

India lost Ishan Kishan early after the tourists elected to bat. However, Samson and Hooda stitched a 176-run stand. The latter slammed a historic ton, while Samson racked up 77. India eventually managed 225/7 in 20 overs. Ireland openers Andrew Balbirnie (60) and Paul Stirling (40) aced the powerplay overs. The hosts too scored over 200 runs but fell short eventually (221/5).

History Fourth Indian to slam a T20I ton

Hooda has become just the fourth Indian to slam a century in T20 Internationals (104 off 57 balls). Rohit Sharma (4), KL Rahul (2), and Suresh Raina (1) are the only other Indians to have achieved this feat. Hooda registered his maiden T20I ton in his fifth match. The right-handed batter was impressive in the first T20I as well, having scored an unbeaten 47.

Samson Sanju Samson slams his maiden T20I half-century

Sanju Samson finally proved his mettle in international cricket. He hammered his maiden T20I half-century. The right-handed batter smashed 77 off 42 deliveries with 9 fours and 4 sixes. His previous best score (39) came earlier this year against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. Interestingly, Samson played only his 14th T20I since 2015, when he made his debut in the format.

Partnership Highest partnership for India in T20Is

Hooda came in the middle after Ishan departed in the third over. He joined Sanju Samson before the duo started smashing the Ireland bowlers. Samson and Hooda eventually registered the highest-ever partnership for India in T20Is (176 runs). They broke the record of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who together scored 165 runs in 2017 against Sri Lanka in Indore.

Information India's fourth-highest score in T20I cricket

India recorded their fourth-highest score in T20I cricket (225/7). It has become the second-highest T20I total in Ireland (Highest: 252/3, Scotland vs Netherlands, 2019). Overall, India registered their 21st score of 200 or more in the shortest format.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Ireland smashed as many as 73 runs in the Powerplay in the run-chase. As per cricket statistician Rajneesh Gupta, Ireland now have the second-most runs by a team in this phase while chasing against India in T20Is. Meanwhile, India's total is the highest ever in T20Is which contained three ducks. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, and Harshal Patel recorded golden ducks.

Do you know? India maintain their unbeaten streak against Ireland

India now have a 5-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue had chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup in Trent Bridge.