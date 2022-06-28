Sports

Deepak Hooda becomes fourth Indian to slam a T20I century

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 28, 2022, 10:22 pm 2 min read

Deepak Hooda was all over the Ireland bowlers (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Top-order batter Deepak Hooda has become the fourth Indian to slam a century in T20 Internationals. Hooda reached the three-figure mark in the ongoing second T20I against Ireland at The Village, Dublin. The right-handed batter registered his maiden T20I ton in just his fifth match. Hooda was impressive in the first T20I as well, having scored an unbeaten 47.

Information Hooda attains this feat

As stated, Hooda is just the fourth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma (4), KL Rahul (2), and Suresh Raina (1) are the only other Indians to have achieved this feat.

Partnership Hooda and Samson stitch a historic partnership

Hooda came in the middle after Ishan Kishan departed in the third over. He joined Sanju Samson before the duo started smashing the Ireland bowlers. Samson and Hooda eventually registered the highest-ever partnership for India in T20Is (176 runs). They broke the record of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who together scored 165 runs in 2017 against Sri Lanka in Indore.

Knock Hooda smashed 6 sixes

Hooda was all guns blazing right from the first ball. He raced to his maiden T20I ton off 55 balls and ended up with 104 (57). His innings was laced with 9 fours and 6 sixes. Hooda has been in sublime form in the ongoing Ireland series. He laid the foundation of India's win in the series opener with a 47*-run knock.

Deepak Hooda in the last 8 months:



SMAT - 294 runs from 6 matches.

IPL - 451 runs from 15 matches.

Ireland series - 151 runs from 2 matches. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2022