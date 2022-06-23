Sports

WI vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

WI vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 23, 2022, 01:06 pm 3 min read

Kemar Roach claimed a five-fer in the first Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies lock horns with Bangladesh in the second and final Test in Gros Islet, starting June 24. Windies were all over in the opening Test as they clinched a 1-0 lead in the series. Bangladesh, who were let down by their batting department, would be hopeful of a fight-back to level the series. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, will host this Test. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app (7:30 PM IST). Pacers have ruled the roost at this venue. Batters should look to stay put before fancying lofty hits. Rain can hinder a few sessions during the first and third day's play.

WI West Indies have the pedigree to outclass Bangladesh

A lot rides on the trio of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Alzarri Joseph as they will dictate the outcome of the series decider. Roach, who scalped a five-fer of late, would be backed to dominate with the red cherry. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell slammed fifties each in North Sound. Along with Jermaine Blackwood, the trio can be a nuisance for the rivals.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in Tests

West Indies enjoy a 13-4 win-loss record against Bangladesh in Tests (two draws). Interestingly, the Windies have won 10 of their last 12 Tests against the Tigers.

Bangladesh Bangladesh lack the firepower to thwart Windies

The onus would be on Shakib Al Hasan to lead with both bat and ball. The skipper struck twin fifties in the last Test. Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das had disappointing shows in North Sound. Being seasoned campaigners, the duo ought to lay a solid show in the must-win feud. Khaled Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman could extract rewards in the pacer-friendly conditions on offer.

Porbable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

WI (probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Rayman Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wicket-keeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales. Bangladesh (probable XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Kemar Roach has scalped 249 wickets in 72 Tests. He averages 26.71. Kraigg Brathwaite has slammed 436 runs in four Tests played this year (one hundred, three fifties). Against WI, Shakib Al Hasan has clobbered 10 fifties in 12 Tests. He has 927 runs at 46.35. Tamim Iqbal has hammered 5,032 runs across 62 Tests. He has 10 hundreds and 31 fifties.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nurul Hasan, John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Khaled Ahmed. Fantasy XI (option 2): Litton Das, John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Khaled Ahmed.