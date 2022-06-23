Sports

Eastbourne International: Serena and Jabeur reach doubles semi-finals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 23, 2022

Serena and Jabeur will face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

Serena Williams and partner Ons Jabeur reached the Eastbourne International doubles semi-finals with a superb win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching. Serena, who is playing just her second match in 12 months, produced a strong serving performance. The duo prevailed 6-2, 6-4 win over Aoyama and Hao-ching. They will face Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Poland's Magda Linette in the semis. Here's more.

Serena A win-loss record of 192-34 in doubles

23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner Serena has been away from tennis for nearly a year. She last competed at 2021 Wimbledon, retiring in the first round. With this win, Serena now has a win-loss record of 192-34 in doubles. Her last appearance in doubles was alongside Caroline Wozniacki at the ASB Classic 2020 at Auckland. They lost in the final in straight sets.

Serena praises Jabeur after the win

"Ons held me up today, she was so good," the 40-year-old Williams said. "I think we played together much better today - although I thought we played really well yesterday," she added.

Jabeur claims maiden doubles win in 2022

Jabeur, who has won two WTA singles titles this year, claimed her second win in doubles. She has a career win-loss record of 27-25 and is currently ranked 414. In 2022, she has a 2-2 win-loss record in doubles.