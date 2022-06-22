Sports

England beat Netherlands in third ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 22, 2022, 08:38 pm 2 min read

Netherlands managed 244 versus England (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat hosts Netherlands in the third and final ODI to claim the series by a 3-0 margin. Batting first, the Dutch managed 244/10 in 49.2 overs. Scott Edwards was the top scorer with a 64-run knock. In response, England chased down the target. Jason Roy smashed an unbeaten 101. Jos Buttler managed 86*. England consumed just 30.1 overs.

Match How did the match pan out?

Netherlands lost Vikramjit Singh early on before Max ODowd and Tom Cooper added a fifty-run stand (72). Netherlands were 119/3 before Bas de Leede and Edwards added 85 runs. From 203/3 at one stage, Netherlands lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. David Willey claimed 4/36. In response, England openers added 85 runs. Roy and Jos Buttler chipped in to help England.

Batting Crucial numbers for the Dutch batters

ODowd scored a crucial 69-ball 50 for his side. He slammed six fours. He has raced to 650 runs at 43.33. This was his seventh ODI fifty. Cooper scored 33 from 37 balls. He has amassed 1,049 runs at 45.60. Edwards slammed his 8th ODI fifty. He has 692 runs at 38.44. de Leede (56) hammered his maiden ODI fifty.

Wickets Willey shines with the ball for England

Willey was terrific for the visitors, claiming four scalps from his 8.3 overs. He has raced to 77 ODI wickets at 29.93. This was his 4th four-wicket haul. He also surpassed Ben Stokes (74) and Steven Harmison (76) in terms of ODI scalps. Adil Rashid (1/41) has raced to 162 wickets at 33.33.

Duo Roy and Buttler deliver the goods

Roy and Buttler shared a superb century-plus stand (163 runs) for England, helping the side in getting the job done. Buttler hammered his 21st ODI fifty. He now has 4,120 runs at 41.20. Meanwhile, Roy slammed his 10th ODI hundred. He is now the sixth Englishman to score 10-plus centuries in ODIs. Roy now has 3,833 runs at 41.21.