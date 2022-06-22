Sports

Comparing the T20I stats of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 22, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal average 13.56 together in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@yuzi_chahal)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been on a roll in 2022. He recently finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in the South Africa T20I series. Earlier this year, Chahal bagged the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His compatriot Kuldeep Yadav was recalled for the SA series, however, an injury later ruled him out. Here, we compare the T20I stats of the duo.

Chahal Most T20I wickets for India

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. He attained the feat earlier this year, affecting his 67th dismissal against Sri Lanka. The leg-spinner surpassed Jasprit Bumrah, who owns 66 wickets, the most by an Indian pacer in the format. As of now, Chahal has snapped up 74 wickets across 59 T20Is at an average of 24.85.

Kuldeep Best T20I bowling average among Indians

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the few left-arm leg-spinners in world cricket. He has made the most of his limited opportunities in T20I cricket. Interestingly, Kuldeep has the best bowling average in T20Is (14.75) among Indians. He has snapped up 41 wickets from 21 wickets as of now. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a five-for each.

Do you know? Kuldeep and Chahal share a notable record

Kuldeep and Chahal share the record of taking at least one four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals. Kuldeep, Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the only Indian cricketers with the feat in the shortest format.

Information Chahal has been unstoppable!

Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket since his debut (June 18, 2016). He has the second-most wickets overall in this period, having scalped 74. Notably, no other Indian bowler has claimed even 50 T20I wickets in this duration (Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 49).

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Chahal is the only Indian spinner to have taken over five wickets in a T20I inning (6/25 vs England, 2017). He also has the most wickets by an Indian in winning cause (59 at 19.23). It is to be noted that Kuldeep has the best average by an Indian in T20Is won (11.27). He has taken 23 T20I wickets away from home at 12.47.

T20 WC Will Kul-Cha play in the T20 World Cup?

Chahal was left out of the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, he shut the critics in IPL 2022, bagging the Purple Cap. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav was dejected with his ouster. India would want to reunite the Kul-Cha partnership for the ICC tournament. Interestingly, Kuldeep and Chahal have together taken 41 T20I wickets from just 10 matches at 13.56.