IPL 2022 final, GT vs RR: Decoding the player battles

May 29, 2022

Boult can be menacing in the powerplay (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on each other in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Both RR and GT are loaded with some of the most entertaining T20 campaigners. And, both franchises would have chalked out certain match-ups ahead of the grand finale. Here are the key player battles to watch out for in this fixture.

Buttler vs Rashid Buttler averages 8.00 against Rashid in IPL

RR would be banking upon Jos Buttler's sublime form. The opening batter has slammed 824 runs so far, including four hundreds and as many fifties. However, the Englishman has fallen short in his IPL match-ups against ace leg-spinner, Rashid Khan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has scored 24 runs off 39 deliveries (average 8.00) against Rashid in the IPL. Also, Rashid has dismissed him thrice.

Miller vs Chahal How has Miller fared against Chahal in IPL?

David Miller, with his scintillating finishes this season, has showcased that there is plenty of cricket left in him. In the middle overs, he would be up against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, the joint-highest wicket-taker this season (26 wickets). As per ESPNcricinfo, Miller has belted him for 52 runs in 30 deliveries in IPL. However, Chahal has dismissed Miller thrice.

Pandya vs spinners Pandya's numbers versus Ashwin, Chahal in IPL

It has been heartening to see Hardik Pandya in the avatar he is known for in the IPL. In the finale, he would be up against the spin duo of Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. A spin-basher that he is, Hardik has slammed Chahal for 39 runs (dismissed once). Against Ashwin, he has hoarded 45 runs off 32 deliveries and is yet to be dismissed.

Information Pandya has annihilated Prasidh Krishna in IPL encounters

If wickets fall early, then we could witness Pandya taking on RR quick Prasidh Krishna. The GT skipper has managed 50 runs off 26 deliveries at an average of 50.00 against Prasidh. Pandya has struck at a staggering 192.30 and has been dismissed once.

Battles Samson averages 54.00 against Shami in IPL

Sanju Samson's love affair with pacers is well known. According to ESPNcricinfo, Samson has compiled 54 runs in 28 deliveries against veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. He averages 54.00 and has maintained a prolific rate of 192.85. Against Rashid, he has scored 73 runs at 73.00 (SR 94.80). Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer has smashed 42 runs versus Rashid (SR 155.55). However, he has been dismissed twice.