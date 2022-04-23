Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 23, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

KKR face GT in a crunch encounter (Photo credit: Twitter/@ShreyasIyer15)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against a sturdy-looking Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. KKR have lost three games in succession (DC, SRH, and RR). GT look commanding in their maiden campaign with five wins across six outings. The news from Mumbai is that GT skipper Hardik Pandya has elected to bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host this affair. It has been a belter of a wicket this season, averaging close to 180 in the first innings (last five matches). Among bowlers, pacers have managed to notch decent figures of late. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Shreyas Iyer's (KKR) last five knocks this season read 85, 28, 54, 10, and 26. Off-spinner Sunil Narine (KKR) has claimed 149 wickets in 141 IPL matches. He averages 24.49. Hardik Pandya (GT) has hammered 228 runs this season at 76.00. He has picked four wickets as well. Pacer Lockie Ferguson (GT) has pocketed eight scalps this season at 25.00.

Information Hardik Pandya returns for GT

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami. Skipper Pandya returns in place of Vijay Shankar.

Information Three changes for KKR

KKR have roped in the likes of Rinku Singh, Sam Billings, and Tim Southee. KKR Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy