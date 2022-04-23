Sports

5,000 T20 runs for Sanju Samson: Decoding the numbers

Written by V Shashank Apr 23, 2022

Samson hammered 46* against DC (Source: Twitter/@IamSanjuSamson)

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinched a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. RR skipper Sanju Samson chipped in with a 46* off 19 deliveries to propel their side to 222/2 in 20 overs. With that, Samson surpassed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. Here we decode his numbers.

Sanju Samson has been in the T20 circuit for a long time.

He has been a consistent performer at both domestic level and in a tournament as intense as IPL.

He has earned a reputation for being a prolific striker of the ball.

With Samson enjoying a sublime run, RR would be expecting more such knocks from his end in the later stages.

RR had a cautious approach at the start. The carnage started from the sixth over mark. RR raced to 87/0 in 10 overs. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a colossal 155-run stand for the opening wicket. The latter racked up a crucial 35-ball 54. Later, Buttler slammed 116 and Samson joined the party to smash 46*. He hit five fours and three sixes.

Samson has clobbered 5,035 runs across 205 T20s. The 27-year-old averages a decent 28.60 and has maintained a strike rate of 131.94. To date, he has pummeled three hundreds and 31 fifties. He has notched 394 fours and 221 sixes. Add to that, he has taken 107 catches and affected 20 stumpings. Notably, he is the 13th Indian batter to surpass 5,000 T20 runs.

Samson has amassed only 174 runs across 13 T20Is. He made his T20I debut back in 2015, scoring 19 against Zimbabwe. He then got a chance against Sri Lanka in January 2020. Samson averages 14.50 and has struck at 121.67 (10 fours, eight sixes). His last five knocks in T20Is read 18 (12), 39 (25), 0(3), 7 (13), and 27 (20).

Samson is the third-highest run-getter for RR in the season underway. He has racked up 201 runs in seven innings. Samson averages 33.50 and has struck at a prolific rate of 171.79. He slammed a 27-ball 55 against SRH in RR's season opener. He had clobbered 38 off 19 deliveries versus KKR ahead of his unbeaten knock of 46 against DC.

Samson has hoarded 3,269 runs in 128 matches He averages 29.45 and has a strike rate of 136.04. He has slammed three hundreds (119, 102*, and 102) and 16 fifties. Notably, Samson (2,592) is second only to Ajinkya Rahane (2,810) among the highest run-getters for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. The hard-hitter has won the Player of the Match award on nine occasions.