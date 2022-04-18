Sports

David Miller completes 8,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Apr 18, 2022, 03:50 pm 3 min read

On Sunday, Gujarat Titans' (GT) batter David Miller hammered a colossal 51-ball 94* against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Miller also breached the 8,000-run mark in the T20s. He is only the second SA cricketer after AB de Villiers (9,424) to have crossed this mark. Here, we decode Miller's numbers in T20 cricket.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nicknamed Killer Miller, the SA batter is known to dish out match-winning performances in tricky situations.

He carved a reputation for himself as a prolific striker in IPL (2013-15).

He underwent a lean patch for the next six editions.

An astute middle-order batter, Miller's current run in the tournament has put him back in the spotlight as a giant in IPL.

94* vs CSK Miller's 94* hands GT their fifth win in IPL 2022

Coming in to bat at 16/3 while chasing 170, Miller got into the business. Miller raced to 35 before whipping Ravindra Jadeja for 17 runs in the 12th over. Later, he added a deciding 70-run stand alongside stand-in skipper Rashid Khan for the sixth wicket. The former hammered eight fours and six sixes, scoring 94*. It was his second-highest score in the IPL.

IPL 2022 Miller's killer form in IPL 2022

Miller (193) is second only to Shubman Gill (200) among the leading run-getters for GT this season. He averages a staggering 96.50 and has struck at 160.83. The southpaw has pummeled 78 runs in the death overs (SR: 185.71). His scores so far read 30(21) vs LSG, 20*(15) vs DC, 6*(4) vs PBKS, 12(15) vs SRH, 31*(14) vs RR, and 94*(51) vs CSK.

Runs Miller has scored 8,061 runs in T20 cricket

Miller's 51-ball 94* has raced him to 8,061 runs across 367 T20s. He is the 17th highest run-getter in the T20s. Miller averages a laudable 35.82 and has a strike rate of 138.73. He has clocked 39 fifties and three hundreds (120* vs Titans, 101* vs RCB, and 101* vs Bangladesh). A boundary-hitter at will, Miller has dispatched 354 sixes and 577 fours.

T20Is A look at Miller's numbers in T20Is

Miller has scored 1,786 runs across 95 T20Is. The hard-hitter has an average of 31.89 and has struck at 140.62 (one hundred, four fifties). He has notched 119 fours and 79 sixes. He is third only to JP Duminy (1,934) and Quinton de Kock (1,827) among most runs for SA in T20Is. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers (1,672) and Faf du Plessis (1,466) trail Miller.

IPL A look at Miller's IPL career in numbers

Miller has racked up 2,167 runs in 95 IPL matches. He averages 34.40 and has struck at an impressive rate of 138.38. He has hammered one hundred and 11 fifties. Miller has grabbed the Player of the Match title on four occasions, with the recent one against CSK (94*). To date, he has clobbered 154 fours and 99 sixes.