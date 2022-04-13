Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 13, 2022, 02:32 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya struck a 42-ball 50* against SRH (Source: Twitter/gujarat_titans)

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a recently humbled Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday. RR beat LSG by three runs to attain a total of six points and an NRR of +0.951. GT too have won three matches so far. Lately, they lost to SRH to collect an NRR of +0.097. Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The last affair at this venue witnessed CSK (216/4) beat RCB by 23 runs. So far this season, the chasing side has won on five of the eight occasions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

RR RR's all-round exhibition proving fatal for their rivals

RR overcame LSG by three runs in the previous outing. Batting-wise, they could have dished out a better show (165/6). Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer have stacked up impressive exhibitions. The trio remains the mainstay in their line-up for this season. Meanwhile, RR couldn't have asked for a better bowling attack than the trio of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Venue RR's record at this venue

Rajasthan Royals have a 66.6% win record at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. They have won two of their three matches played at this venue. Their maiden affair at DYP was against MI in 2008. RR (103) had lost to MI by seven wickets. RR (193/8) beat MI by 23 runs in their first face-off of this season.

GT GT's bowling woes continue

Post three wins in a row, it was SRH who handed GT their maiden defeat of the season. Batting can still be backed for an improved show in the upcoming fixture. Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Matthew Wade carry the onus of the same. GT's bowling has some major concerns. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson have to rack up better numbers.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal GT (probable XI): Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler (RR) has slammed 218 runs in four innings this season. He averages a stupendous 72.67. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has affected 11 dismissals this season at 9.45. Shubman Gill (GT) has racked up 187 runs at 46.75 in the season underway. Hardik Pandya has amassed 141 runs at 47.00 and picked three wickets at an economy of 7.63.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson Fantasy XI (Option 2): Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami