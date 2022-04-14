Sports

Rohit Sharma completes 10,000 runs in T20s: Decoding his numbers

Rohit Sharma completes 10,000 runs in T20s: Decoding his numbers

Written by V Shashank Apr 14, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma is only the seventh player to score 10,000 runs in T20s (Source: Twitter/@ImRo45)

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma struck a 17-ball 28 against Punjab Kings in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the MCA Stadium. MI (186/9) eventually lost the affair by 12 runs. However, the Mumbaikar breached the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Notably, he is the highest run-getter in T20Is. Here, we decode his numbers in T20 cricket.

Milestone Only the seventh player to reach 10,000 runs in T20s

Rohit is only the seventh player to have scored 10,000 runs in the T20s. He is also the second Indian cricketer to have breached the landmark. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli (10,379) had attained the feat in IPL 2021. Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (11,698), Kieron Pollard (11,474), Aaron Finch (10,499), and David Warner (10,373) are the ones above Rohit in this regard.

Information Rohit has scored 10,003 T20 runs so far

The top-order batter has racked up 10,003 runs across 375 T20s. He averages 31.75 and has a strike rate of 133.74. He is tied alongside Babar Azam and Shane Watson in terms of most hundreds in the T20s (6). He has racked up 69 fifties to date. He has notched 879 fours and 426 sixes. He has smashed the fourth-most sixes in this format.

T20Is Leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals

The stylish Indian opener has hammered the most number of runs in T20Is (3,313). He averages 32.48 and has a strike rate of 139.55. He has clobbered 293 fours and 155 sixes. He has pinned down 26 fifties and has struck the most hundreds in the T20 Internationals (4). Notably, Rohit (125) has made the most appearances in T20Is.

IPL Rohit has slammed over 5,700 runs in IPL

Rohit (5,719) ranks third only to Kohli (6,390) and Shikhar Dhawan (5,981) among the leading run-getters in IPL. Rohit has amassed those many runs across 218 appearances. The likes of Suresh Raina (5,528) and David Warner (5,514) follow in order. Rohit has struck at 130.45 and averages 30.91 (one hundred and 40 fifties). He has a notable tally of 502 fours and 233 sixes.

IPL 2022 How has Rohit fared in IPL 2022?

Across five matches, Rohit has amassed only 108 runs at 21.60. The MI stalwart's inning-wise performance reads 41(32) vs DC, 10(5) vs RR, 3(12) vs KKR, 26(15) vs RCB, and 28(17) vs PBKS. Clearly, he has gotten off to a good start on a few occasions. However, he hasn't been able to convert the tallies into massive totals that he is known for.