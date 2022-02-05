Sports

IND vs WI, ODIs: Rohit Sharma can achieve these milestones

Feb 05, 2022

Indian cricket team batter Rohit Sharma will want to show his mettle in the upcoming ODI series versus West Indies, starting February 6 in Ahmedabad. India and WI will be playing three ODI matches. Indian skipper Rohit missed the South African tour due to a hamstring injury and will hope to make a sound return. We decode milestones Rohit can achieve.

Rohit is arguably one of the greatest batters in ODI cricket of the incumbent era. His exquisite timing is second to none.

Rohit has shattered plenty of records in ODI cricket.

The Indian opener owns most double-centuries (3) in ODIs.

He also has the highest individual score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka), a record that is deemed unbreakable.

Runs Rohit can surpass Azhar's tally

The versatile Rohit has smashed 9,205 runs from 227 ODIs at a sound average of 48.96. He has a strike rate of 88.90. The senior Indian opener is presently the seventh-highest run-scorer for India (ODIs) after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,285), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378). Rohit can get past former India skipper Azhar.

Information Rohit can equal Ponting's mark

Rohit has slammed 29 ODI centuries to date. This is the fourth-most in the format after Tendulkar (49), Kohli (43), and Ricky Ponting (30). Rohit will become the fourth batter and third Indian in ODI history to smash 30-plus centuries.

IND vs WI IND vs WI: Rohit can get past Tendulkar's tally

Rohit has amassed 1,523 runs for India versus the West Indies in ODIs. He has got these runs at 60.92. Rohit, who is the third-highest scorer in India versus WI ODIs, can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 1,573 runs. Virat Kohli (2,235) is the highest scorer. Rohit is one ODI century shy of equaling Sachin's mark of four.

ODI cricket Rohit can achieve these records as well

In 16 ODI matches versus WI at home, Rohit has 1,040 runs at 80.00. At home, Rohit has managed the most ODI runs versus Australia (1,161). He can get past the mark. Moreover, Rohit has shared 4,906 partnership runs in ODIs alongside Kohli. They need 94 runs to amass 5,000 ODI partnership runs. Rohit has already achieved 5,023 runs alongside Shikhar Dhawan.