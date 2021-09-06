India beat England in fourth Test: Records broken

Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant century for India in the fourth Test

India have won the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Monday. Needing 368 runs to win, England ended Day 4 at 77/0. On Day 5, India got two wickets in the first session before England lost the plot post the lunch session. India lead the five-match Test series by a 2-1 margin. Here we present the records that were broken.

How did the fourth Test pan out?

India were bowled out for 191 in the first innings as Virat Kohli (50) and Shardul Thakur (57) stood out. Chris Woakes (4/55) and Ollie Robinson (3/38) bowled well. England were 62/5 at one stage before Ollie Pope (81) helped them get to 290. India managed 466 in the second innings as Rohit Sharma hit a century. In reply, England lost the Test match.

Kohli hits 27th Test fifty, surpasses Dravid's tally versus England

Indian skipper Kohli (50 and 44) registered his 27th Test fifty in the first innings. Kohli, who has raced to 7,765 runs, surpassed former Englishmen Mike Atherton (7,728) and Ian Bell (7,727). Kohli now has 1,960 Test runs against England at 43.55. He surpassed Rahul Dravid's tally (1,950). Kohli has nine fifties against England. Kohli also went past 10,000 career First Class runs.

Double delight for Shardul Thakur

Shardul stunned the English bowlers with his counter-attack in the first innings. He had hammered a 36-ball 57. The Indian pacer replicated the show in the second innings as well. Thakur smashed another half-century in similar fashion (60). He has become only the ninth player in Test history with a 50+ score in both innings batting at number eight or lower.

Rohit slams eighth Test century, gets past 3,000 runs

India's senior opening batsman Rohit slammed his eighth Test hundred, setting up an ideal platform for the middle-order in the second innings. He registered his first hundred in the longest format away from home. Rohit smashed a 50+ score in his third consecutive Test. He also completed 11,000 international runs as an opener. The senior opener surpassed 3,000 runs in Tests (3,047).

Unique records scripted by Rohit Sharma

As per Umang Pabari, Rohit got to his first home Test century with a boundary (4) and now he completed his first overseas Test century with a boundary (6). In 2021, he has the joint-most centuries for India across formats. He had the joint-most ton in 2020 and most in 2019. All his Test centuries have come in odd years (2013, 2017, 2019, 2021).

Ollie Robinson races to 21 wickets in the ongoing series

The 27-year-old Ollie Robinson continued his excellent run of form with the ball. Since making his Test debut against New Zealand in June, Robinson has picked up 28 wickets in five matches at 19.60. Notably, he has claimed 21 wickets in four Tests in the ongoing series against India at 21.33. He picked up five wickets in the fourth Test.

Woakes shines for England, Anderson gets to 632 scalps

Woakes claimed seven wickets in the Test match to make a grand comeback after an injury. He also scored a fifty in the first innings for the Three Lions. Woakes has raced to 119 wickets at 28.73, including 23 versus India. He registered his sixth half-century in Tests and a first against India. Meanwhile, James Anderson (two wickets) took his tally to 632.

Notable feats scripted by Pope and Pujara

Playing his 20th Test, Ollie Pope scored a valiant 81 in the first innings. He has surpassed the 900-run mark in Tests (963), besides registering his sixth half-century. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61 in the second innings. He now has 6,494 runs at 45.41, besides bringing up his 31st half-century, including a sixth versus England.

England openers script these records

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed scored 50-plus runs against India in the 4th innings. Interestingly, this has only happened four times. As per Umang Pabari, England's last two century opening stands at home in the fourth innings have come at The Oval. These have come in 2021 (vs India) and 2008 (vs South Africa).

Unwanted numbers for Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane's rut continues as he got 14 and 0 in the fourth Test. Notably, till October 2016, Rahane averaged 51.37 in Tests (50 innings). And since November 2016, his average has gone down to just 33.07 82 innings).

Bumrah gets past 100 Test scalps

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was excellent with the ball. He claimed four wickets in this Test to surpass the mark of 100. He now has 101 Test scalps. JB has claimed 36 wickets against England from nine Tests.