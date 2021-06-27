England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

England had beaten Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20Is

After thrashing Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series by a 3-0 margin, England will be aiming to produce a similar show in the upcoming ODI series, starting Tuesday. The two teams will battle it out in a three-match series as world champions England will start as the favorites. Ahead of a crunch series, we present the statistical analysis.

Buttler can get to 4,000 career ODI runs

England star batter Jos Buttler has racked up 3,872 runs at 38.72. Buttler will be aiming to surpass the 4,000-run mark in ODIs. He is 128 runs short at the moment. By achieving this feat, Buttler will become the 11th Englishman to achieve this feat. He can also go past the tally of former England batter Allan Lumb (4,010).

Roy and Bairstow can achieve these feats

Jason Roy (3,598) can get past Nick Knight (3,637) in terms of ODI runs for England. He can also get to 75 sixes in the format (73). Jonny Bairstow has 3,426 runs at 48.25. He can become just the 15th Englishman to get past 3,500 ODI runs. Bairstow can also get to 400 fours in ODI cricket.

Rashid and Wood can claim these feats

Adil Rashid has taken 158 ODI wickets at 32.41. He needs 11 wickets to go past former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff (168). Mark Wood needs six wickets to get to 75 ODI scalps (69). By doing so, he will steer clear of former England pacer Andrew Caddick (69) and Ben Stokes (74).

Sri Lankan players can script these records

Kusal Perera (2,989) needs 11 more to notch 3,000 career ODI runs. He will become the 17th Lankan batter to achieve this tally. Kusal Mendis (2,228) needs 272 more to register 2,500 ODI runs. He can surpass Thisara Perera's tally (2,338). Dhananjaya de Silva (969) needs 31 runs to script the mark of 1,000 in ODI cricket.