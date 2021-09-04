Rohit Sharma slams his eighth Test hundred: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 07:51 pm

Rohit Sharma registers his eighth hundred in Test cricket

Indian opener Rohit Sharma slammed his eighth Test hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England at the Oval. The senior batter gave India an ideal platform in the first session after England gained a crucial first-innings lead. Rohit started well with KL Rahul and then shared a century stand with Cheteshwar Pujara. Here are the key stats.

Information

First Test ton away from home

Rohit has registered his first hundred in Test cricket away from home. Prior to this Test, each of his seven Test tons came in India. Rohit has also recorded his career-best Test score in foreign conditions. His previous-best Test score outside of India was 83.

Series

India's leading run-scorer in the series

Rohit has been India's batsman in the five-match series against England, so far. His revamped defense has been the talk of the town. He is India's leading run-scorer with an average of over 50. The senior opener registered a 50+ score in his third consecutive Test. His scores in the last three Tests read as - 100* (ongoing), 11, 59, 19, 21, and 83.

Feat

Rohit completes 11,000 international runs as an opener

In what turned out to be a scintillating knock, Rohit also completed 11,000 international runs as an opener. He has become only the fourth Indian after Virender Sehwag (16,119), Sachin Tendulkar (15,335), and Sunil Gavaskar (12,258) to achieve this feat. Interestingly, Rohit has smashed 7,238 of these runs in One-Day Internationals. He has registered 2,404 runs as an opener in T20Is.

Journey

Rohit, the Opener!

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013, having smashed tons in his first two matches. However, he faced a downfall in the format thereafter. In 2019, Rohit was promoted as an opener, a move that resurrected his Test career. Rohit has been the leading run-scorer among the openers since he started opening (over 1,400). England's Dom Sibley follows him with 1,042 runs.

Information

Rohit completes 3,000 Test runs

Rohit achieved yet another significant milestone in the innings. He completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket. Rohit reached the landmark in his 74th Test innings. Interestingly, Indian captain, Virat Kohli had scored his 3,000th run in his 73rd innings.

Record

Rohit scripts a unique record

Rohit has become the only batsman to have scored hundreds across all three formats in England. Besides a solitary Test hundred, Rohit owns a total of seven tons in ODI cricket in the nation. He averages 66.75 in the format in England. Besides, Rohit's only T20I ton in the country came in 2018, when he smashed an unbeaten 100 in Bristol.