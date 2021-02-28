Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has broken into the top three of the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. He has attained the third spot after his impactful performance in the Day/Night Test against England. During the pink-ball encounter, he also scripted history by completing 400 Test wickets. Meanwhile, opener Rohit Sharma has also stormed into the top 10 of ICC Test Test Batting Rankings.

Ashwin Ashwin climbs four spots to attain the third spot

Ashwin picked up seven wickets in the Ahmedabad Test, recording figures of 3/26 and 4/48 in the two innings. This made him climb four spots to break into the top three (third) of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers. During the match, he also became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh to take 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Rohit Rohit achieves a career-best eighth position

In the Motera Test, Rohit was the only Indian batsman who looked comfortable. He scored a blistering 66 off 96 balls before India suffered a batting collapse in the first innings. Rohit (25*) also scored the winning runs as India claimed a 10-wicket victory. As a result, he has achieved a career-best eighth position in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Information Third Indian batsman in top 10

Rohit is now the third Indian batsman along with Virat Kohli (fifth) and Cheteshwar Pujara in the top 10. Notably, Pujara dropped two places to number 10. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kane Williamson continues to lead the Batting Rankings.

ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen

India opener Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10 to a career-best eighth position in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings for batting



Full list: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/Hqb9uTWnzJ — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

Bowling Axar Patel makes a notable gain in the Bowling Rankings

Ashwin's compatriot Axar Patel, who played only his second Test, picked up five-wicket hauls in both innings of the Ahmedabad Test (6/38 and 5/32). He became the first Indian spinner with a five-for in Day/Night Test. Hence, he surged 30 spots to take 38th position in the Bowling Rankings. While James Anderson slipped to sixth, Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad dropped one place each.

ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

Ashwin breaks into top three

Anderson slips to No.6

Broad, Bumrah move down one spot



The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/AIR0KNm9PD pic.twitter.com/FssvpYiLcx — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

