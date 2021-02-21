Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 21, 2021, 10:11 am

The BCCI has announced a 19-member Team India squad for the upcoming T20I series against England, starting March 12. Notably, Mumbai Indians duo Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been included. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia have also been named for the five-match series. India and England are currently involved in the ongoing Test series. Here are the details.

Surya Surya's consistency earns him a berth

The call-up for Suryakumar has been long time coming. The right-handed versatile batsman showed brilliant consistency across the last three seasons for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. With scores of 512, 424, and 480, Surya has highlighted the consistency factor he brings to the table. Surya will be hoping to make his debut during the series and show why he deserved his slot.

Information India's squad for the T20Is against England

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

Ishan Ishan brings the x-factor for Team India

With Ishan, Team India gets the x-factor in the side. He is a fearless top-order batsman known for his supreme aggression. On Saturday, Ishan smashed a record-breaking 173 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand. He had a dream IPL 2020 season, scoring 516 runs for MI at 57.33. His strike rate of 145.76 showed his mettle during the tournament.

Team India Varun and Tewatia in the side as well

India have included KKR's Chakravarthy and RR's Rahul Tewatia to bolster the side. Chakravarthy's mystery spin could be an option. Meanwhile, Tewatia is an explosive all-rounder in the lower middle-order. India also have Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal. The pace-bowling unit gets the desired touch with familiar faces. Notably, Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a comeback after an injury.

