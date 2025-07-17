India beat England in 1st WODI, take 1-0 lead: Stats

India defeated England by four wickets in the first Women's One Day International (ODI) at Southampton. The victory puts India ahead in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 259 runs, India achieved it with 10 balls to spare. Deepti Sharma was the star of the match with her unbeaten knock of 62 runs off just 64 balls. Here's more.

Match details England post a competitive total of 258/6 England, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted a total of 258/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Sophia Dunkley top-scored for the hosts with an impressive 83 runs off 92 balls. However, India's bowling attack was on point with Sneh Rana and Kranti Goud taking two wickets each. Goud was particularly impressive as she dismissed openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont in her opening spell.

Duo Dunkley and Richards shine for ENGW Dunkley's knock of 83 had 9 fours. She has raced to 938 runs from 38 matches at 27.58. This was her 6th fifty. She also owns a ton. Versus India Women, she owns 238 runs at 39.66 (50s: 2). Richards hit two fours in a 73-ball knock. In 9 matches, she owns 125 runs at 31.25. This was her 2nd fifty. The two added 106 runs for the 5th wicket.

Information Lamb and Nat Sciver-Brunt add 71 runs Lamb and Nat Sciver-Brunt added 71 runs for the 3rd wicket. From 20/2, the two added 71 runs for the 3rd wicket. Lamb scored 39 from 50 balls. Sciver-Brunt managed 41 from 52 balls (4s: 5). Sviver-Brunt is closing in on 4,000 WODI runs. She has 3,973 runs from 119 matches (106 innings) at 46.19.

Chase strategy India lose wickets at regular intervals In response to England's total, India started their chase confidently. Openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana frustrated England's bowlers with a 48-run stand for the first wicket. However, England struck back with wickets at regular intervals. Rawal was bowled out by Sophie Ecclestone while Harleen Deol was run-out after failing to ground her bat. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also fell to Charlie Dean after a successful review overturned an on-field not out decision.

Winning moment Deepti, Rodrigues power India to victory Despite the early wickets, Deepti and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied India's innings with a 90-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The duo frustrated England as they missed an easy lbw review against Sharma. The decision proved costly as Deepti reached her half-century off 52 balls. Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs with 10 balls to spare, securing India's victory in the first ODI of the series.

Mandhana Smriti Mandhana completes 4,500 runs in Women's ODIs Mandhana completed 4,500 runs in Women's ODIs. The 28-year-old reached the landmark with her 27th run in the match. Notably, Mandhana perished for 28. Mandhana became only the second Indian woman with 4,500 runs in ODI cricket. She joined Mithali Raj, who is the highest run-scorer in the format. The latter retired with 7,805 runs at 50.68. Meanwhile, Mandhana completed 4,500 WODI (4,501) runs in her 103rd appearance (103 innings) at 46.40.

Deepti 14th WODI fifty for Deepti Deepti's knock of 62* was laced with three fours and a six from 64 balls. She has now raced to 2,362 runs from 107 matches (92 innings) at 36.33. This was her 14th WODI fifty (100s: 1). Versus England Women, she owns 356 runs from 16 matches at 50.85. She owns three fifties and a ton against England, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information Rodrigues scores vital 48 for India Women Rodrigues scored 48 runs from 54 balls. She hit 5 fours in her knock. In 48 WODIs for Rodrigues, has raced to 1,386 runs from 48 matches. She averages 33 with 2 tons and 6 fifties.

Bowling Summary of the England bowlers Charlotte Dean was the pick of the England Women bowlers. She picked 2/52 from 10 overs. In 43 matches, she owns 74 wickets at an average of 21.41. Ecclestone managed 1/34 from 10 overs. She bowled one maiden. In 73 WODIs, she owns 121 wickets at 19.99. Lauren Bell claimed 1/40 from 7 overs. In 22 WODIs, she has picked 25.91.