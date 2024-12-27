Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepti Sharma made cricket history with her second six-wicket haul in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs), leading India to a series victory over the West Indies.

Despite strong performances from West Indies' players, India managed to chase down their score of 162 in just 28.2 overs, securing a 3-0 series sweep.

Deepti now boasts 123 WODI wickets, marking her as a standout player in the sport. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Deepti was superb versus WI (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Deepti Sharma makes history with 2nd six-fer in WODIs: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 03:51 pm Dec 27, 202403:51 pm

What's the story Deepti Sharma has created history by becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to take two six-fers in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Meanwhile, she also became the first Indian bowler with three five-wicket hauls in WODIs. Her brilliant performance came in the third and final ODI against the West Indies at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Deepti's brilliant figures of 6/31 not only ensured India's victory but also made her name a part of the record books. Here's more.

Elite club

Record-breaking Deepti is part of this elite club

Deepti's previous best was 6/20 against Sri Lanka Women in Ranchi, way back in 2016. Notably, she is part of an elite club of India Women bowlers who have taken six-wicket hauls in ODIs. This includes Mamatha Maben (6/10 against Sri Lanka in 2004) and Jhulan Goswami (6/31 against New Zealand in 2011).

Match summary

Deepti's performance leads India to series victory

Thanks to Deepti's brilliant spell, India bundled out the West Indies for a paltry 162 in 38.5 overs. Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur also contributed significantly with figures of 4/29. Despite brilliant knocks from Chinelle Henry (61 off 72 balls) and Shemaine Campbelle (46 off 62 balls), the visitors failed to save their innings. India chased down the target with five wickets to spare in just 28.2 overs, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

Information

Deepti races to 123 WODI wickets

Overall, Deepti has raced to 123 wickets in WODIs at 27.39. This was her third five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus WI, she owns 17 scalps.