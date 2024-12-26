Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith is making waves in the MCG Test, joining an elite club with his 10th 50-plus score in 12 Tests at the venue.

He's also on the brink of reaching 10,000 Test runs, a feat only achieved by three other Australians.

Smith's impressive performance against India continues, with his second 50-plus score at the MCG and a record-tying 10th Test hundred against the team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Smith now shares space with Bradman, Chappell and Ponting (Image source: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith shines in MCG Test, joins elite club

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:05 pm Dec 26, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Australian batter Steve Smith has written his name next to Don Bradman in an elite list of batters who have scored 10 or more 50-plus scores in Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The feat was achieved on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against India. With this, Smith now shares space with Bradman, Greg Chappell and Ricky Ponting. Notably, the talismanic batter returned unbeaten on 68* on Day 1.

Performance breakdown

Smith joins these name

Chappell tops this exclusive list with 13 scores of 50 or more from 17 Tests at the MCG. He is followed by Bradman and Ponting, who have accomplished the feat 12 and 11 times respectively. Smith got to his half-century off just 71 balls, scripting his 10th 50-plus score in 12 Tests at this venue. His tally also includes four tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 1,061 Test runs at an average of 78-plus at MCG.

DYK

Second 50-plus score against India at MCG

Smith scored a stunning 192 in his maiden Test assignment against India at MCG, in 2014. He could only manage 14 runs in Australia's second innings in that game. Meanwhile, the batter was dismissed for 0 and 8 in the 2020 Boxing Day Test against India. Australia had lost that match. Hence, the 68* is the ongoing game is Smith's second 50-plus score against India at the venue.

Stats

10,000 Test runs loading for Smith

Smith is also on the verge of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He can soon become only the fourth Australian player to achieve the feat after Alan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting. Playing his 113th Test, he has raced past 9,870 runs at 56-plus. This includes 33 tons besides 42 fifties. Nearly 4,900 of his runs have come at home at 60-plus (100s: 17).

Smith vs India

Smith's stellar record against India

Smith, who played a 101-run knock in the third Test, is eyeing another hundred. The one in Brisbane was Smith's 10th Test hundred vs India, the joint-most against the opposition. He equaled England's Joe Root in this regard.Smith now boasts over 2,200 runs against India at an average of 60-plus. Six of his 10 previous 50-plus scores against India at home have been converted into tons.

Summary

How did Day 1 pan out?

Each of Australia's top-four batters breached the 50-run mark as the hosts were 311/6 at stumps on Day 1. Debutant Sam Konstas made a big impact with his 60-run knock as he and Usman Khawaja (57) added 89 runs. Marnus Labuschagne, who made 72, then added 65 runs with Khawaja before being involved in an 83-run stand with Steve Smith. As mentioned, Smith returned unbeaten on 68 alongside skipper Pat Cummins (8*).