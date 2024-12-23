Summarize Simplifying... In short Young cricketer Sam Konstas is set to replace Nathan McSweeney in the final two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, potentially becoming Australia's youngest Test debutant since Pat Cummins.

Konstas, who admires cricket legend Shane Watson, has shown promise by scoring a century against India in a practice match.

He credits his parents' support and his own hard work for this opportunity.

Konstas has been preparing to take on Jasprit Bumrah

Uncapped Sam Konstas gears up for Bumrah challenge

By Parth Dhall 03:50 pm Dec 23, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Australian batter Sam Konstas is all set to make his international debut in the 4th Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday (December 26). The young cricketer has been preparing to take on Indian cricket team's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. When asked about his plans against Bumrah, Konstas said: "I do (have plans), I am not going to say what it is, but it is just about trying to put pressure back on the bowlers."

Squad change

Will Konstas script history?

Konstas has been picked for the final two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, replacing opener Nathan McSweeney, who has been disappointing in three Tests. If picked in the Playing XI, Konstas will become Australia's youngest Test debutant since Pat Cummins. Cummins, who now leads Australia, debuted at just 18 years and 193 days against South Africa in 2011. Australian selector George Bailey broke the news to Konstas while he was practicing in the nets.

Family support

Konstas expresses gratitude for parents' support amid cricketing journey

Konstas expressed his excitement for the upcoming match and gratitude for his parents' support throughout his cricketing journey. He said: "This is an amazing opportunity at my age. Pat Cummins and the group have welcomed me in and this feels like family." He also acknowledged his parents' sacrifices, saying they've been a great source of strength to him during both highs and lows of his career.

Idol admiration

Konstas shares admiration for Shane Watson, prepares for debut

Konstas also gushed about cricket legend Shane Watson at a press conference. He said: "I admire Shane Watson a lot. He is a legend of the game. (Like him) I like to take the game on and put pressure on the bowlers." As part of his preparation, Konstas has been practicing several shots against Marnus Labuschagne's throw-downs and occasional spin in Australia's optional nets session.

Replacement

Konstas scored in century in warm-up game

As mentioned, Konstas will replace McSweeney, who has little experience as an opener at the First-Class level, has struggled against Indian bowlers Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the ongoing series. He was dismissed by Bumrah five times in six innings, with the highest score being 39 in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Konstas showed considerable potential, scoring a century against India in a pink-ball practice match in Canberra.