Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunil Gavaskar has criticized Ashwin's mid-series retirement, suggesting it could disrupt the team's strategy, especially at spin-friendly venues like Sydney.

Gavaskar believes Washington Sundar is likely to replace Ashwin, whose departure leaves a significant gap in India's bowling line-up.

Ashwin's retirement concludes a decade-long career, during which he became India's main spinner, taking 756 wickets and scoring over 3,500 Test runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gavaskar likened Ashwin's decision to that of Dhoni

Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Ashwin's mid-series retirement, draws comparison with Dhoni

By Parth Dhall 03:18 pm Dec 18, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has disagreed with Ravichandran Ashwin's timing of retirement from international cricket. Notably, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavsakar Trophy in Brisbane. Gavaskar likened it to MS Dhoni's shock retirement during the 2014/15 Test series Down Under. Gavaskar stressed that such decisions can throw team planning off and leave them one player short.

Team disruption

Gavaskar highlights potential impact on team strategy

Gavaskar further elaborated how Ashwin's retirement could affect the team's strategy. He said the selection committee picks players for a tour with a specific purpose, and in case of injuries, they can pick from reserve players. The former cricketer also said Sydney is a venue where spinners usually get support, and India could used two spinners had Ashwin not retired.

Successor speculation

Sundar likely to replace Ashwin, says Gavaskar

When asked if off-spinner Washington Sundar could replace Ashwin in Tests, Gavaskar agreed it looked likely. He confirmed that Rohit Sharma had said Sundar is likely to be roped in for the following Tests. Meanwhile, Sundar posted a heartfelt tribute to Ashwin on Instagram after the latter's retirement announcement.

Bowling gap

Ashwin's retirement leaves a void in India's bowling

Ashwin announced his retirement comes at a critical time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series evenly poised 1-1 after the drawn Gabba Test. He leaves a gaping hole in India's bowling line-up, as they gear up for the upcoming Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. The latter is a spinner-friendly venue, which further emphasizes the impact of Ashwin's departure on team strategy.

Retirement

Ashwin ends his illustrious career

In a career spanning over a decade, Ashwin became India's mainstay spinner across formats, especially in Test cricket, taking over from Harbhajan Singh. Overall, Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is, having accounted for 756 wickets, the second-most for India in international cricket. He also scored over 3,500 Test runs with the bat, including six tons.