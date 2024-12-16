Summarize Simplifying... In short Alex Carey's impressive 70-run innings, along with significant contributions from Travis Head and Steve Smith, powered Australia to a total of 445 in their recent Test match against India.

Carey hammered his second Test fifty versus India (Image source: X/@ICC)

Gabbs Test: Alex Carey's 70 powers Australia to 445/10

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:20 am Dec 16, 202408:20 am

What's the story The ongoing third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, witnessed a dominant show by the Australian batting unit. On Day 3, Alex Carey took Australia's total to 445/10 with his brilliant knock of 70 runs off 88 balls. This was his second fifty against the Indian team and it couldn't have come at a better time. Here are the key stats.

Match progression

A crucial hand from Carey

The third day started with Australia at 405/7. Carey brought up his half-century with a boundary. Notably, the southpaw resumed at his overnight score of 45*. He batted with great intent in the final session of Day 2 after arriving at 326/5. Carey stitched vital partnerships with Pat Cummins (20) and Mitchell Starc (18) to take the Aussies past 400. Despite a brief rain interruption on Day 3, Carey continued his aggressive play.

Bowling highlights

Bumrah's record-breaking performance overshadows Carey's 70

Nathan Lyon tried to support Carey but fell to Mohammed Siraj after scoring a mere two runs from 30 balls. Carey eventually fell to Akash Deep, who took his maiden Test wicket on Australian soil. The southpaw went down as the last batter. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's record-breaking six-fer overshadowed Carey's impressive 70-run contribution. Siraj and Akash also chipped in with one wicket each to bowl out Australia.

Australian dominance

Head and Smith's centuries challenge India

On Day 2, Team India got early wickets but was troubled by Travis Head and Steve Smith. Head scored an aggressive 152 off 160 balls, while Smith also contributed with a century, scoring 101 runs. Their 241-run partnership was broken only after India took the second new ball. This formidable partnership further cemented Australia's position in the match.

Career

1,500 Test runs loading for Carey

Carey's 70 from 88 balls had seven fours besides a couple of maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 1,481 runs in 35 Tests at an average of 32.19. While this was his ninth fifty, he owns a solitary century in this format (111 vs South Africa, 2022). Against India, he has raced to 312 Test runs at an average of 28.36. This was his second fifty against the opposition.