Sanjay Dutt eyed to lead 'Juna Furniture' Hindi remake

After two decades, actor Sanjay Dutt may reunite with director Mahesh Manjrekar for a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Juna Furniture, reported Bollywood Hungama. The original film, directed by and starring Manjrekar, received critical acclaim in 2024 for its compelling message and performances. Now, the filmmaker is reportedly working on a script for the Hindi version.

Actor's response 'Sanjay Dutt is yet to reply to Mr. Manjrekar...' A source told the portal, "He has approached Sanjay Dutt as he feels that the veteran actor will do complete justice to the role." "Both Mahesh Manjrekar and Sanjay Dutt are fond of each other." "They have had a great time working with each other, and it's been a while since they collaborated on a project." "However, Sanjay Dutt is yet to reply to Mr. Manjrekar on whether he'll be able to act in the remake."

Film's plot Meanwhile, here's what happens in 'Juna Furniture' The original film, Juna Furniture, revolves around a senior citizen and his son, an IAS officer. The story delves into their complex relationship as the father often finds himself in need of money from his son. When the son is unavailable one day, the father files a case against him. The film also starred Bhushan Pradhan, Anusha Dandekar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye, Shivaji Satam, and Medha Manjrekar.