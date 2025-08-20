Mohit reveals when he realized 'Saiyaara' was a 'good film'

Mohit Suri 's latest directorial venture, Saiyaara , starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is taking the world by storm. In a recent interview with Zoom, the filmmaker shared an unforgettable moment from the film that made him realize he was making a "very good film." He focused on a pivotal scene where Padda's character, Vaani Batra, reveals her troubled past. This scene not only added depth to the story but also showcased the actors' commitment to their roles.

Actor guidance 'Told Aneet not to feel pity for herself' Suri elaborated on how he guided Padda through her performance. He said, "For her part, I made it clear that she couldn't feel pity for herself. Self-pity is a negative emotion; it's something that drags you down." "I told her, 'You're not crying about your fate. You're not that person. You're here with a purpose, to help him understand your truth.'" "The way she brought this to life was brilliant."

Turning point 'Required a certain maturity to silently absorb her words' Suri also spoke about the male lead's performance in this scene. He said, "The scene where she comes forward and confesses her entire backstory was a turning point." "For the male lead, it required a certain maturity to silently absorb her words." "He doesn't even turn toward the camera, yet in his silence, he conveys everything. The decision not to face her, not to speak, was crucial." "He's someone who's been hiding his emotions."

Director's realization 'It was one of those moments...' Suri fondly remembered a moment after shooting a pivotal scene where Panday kisses Padda's forehead before leaving. He said, "I walked out of the music room and told Suman, 'I think I'm making a very good film.'" "It was one of those moments when you realize the actors have truly taken charge of their roles." "They were so immersed in the story, so connected to the material that they were effortlessly hitting the emotional beats."