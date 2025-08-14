'Saiyaara' director Mohit Suri reveals being blackmailed over bad reviews

The romantic drama Saiyaara , directed by Mohit Suri , has been a massive success, grossing over ₹500 crore in recent weeks. The film not only kick-started the careers of newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda but also gave Suri's career a significant boost. In a recent YouTube interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Suri discussed the film's success and responded to claims of staged audience reactions.

Audience reactions 'I just don't read reviews' Suri was asked about viral videos showing exaggerated audience reactions to his film. He noted that faking a physical reaction is difficult, a lesson his mentor Mahesh Bhatt always emphasized. "I just don't read reviews," he said. "A couple of them called me also, saying, 'We are going to write a bad review unless you...' I'm like, 'Write it, I won't read it.'"

Career challenges Suri was written off after 'Ek Villain Returns' failure Suri revealed that after his last film, Ek Villain Returns, flopped, the industry had written him off. He added that the same people who had dismissed him were now unsettled by Saiyaara's success. "Now, when my film releases, I delete all my social media." "I stay away because I don't know which one is genuine and which one is not," he confessed.