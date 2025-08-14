'Saiyaara's 'Dhun' enters Spotify's Global Top 100

The song Dhun from the 2025 film Saiyaara has entered Spotify 's Global Top 100 chart at #97. This is a significant achievement for Bollywood music enthusiasts as it is the second song from the movie to reach this milestone. The song was composed by Mithoon and sung by Arijit Singh , with director Mohit Suri adding his hit-making touch to the project.

Global impact Chart-topping success and box office numbers With almost 50 million streams and a place on Spotify's Viral Global 50 chart, too, Dhun is resonating with listeners worldwide. The film Saiyaara, led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has also been performing well at the box office. It has earned around ₹541 crore globally and will be available on Netflix from September 12.

Career highlight The winning trio strikes gold again The success of Dhun is yet another feather in the cap for the celebrated trio of Mithoon, Singh, and Suri. They have previously delivered some of Bollywood's most cherished tunes, including unforgettable tracks from Ek Villain, Aashiqui 2, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Malang, and Half Girlfriend. Every project had its own unique emotional touch, and Dhun is no different.