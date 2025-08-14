When, where to watch 'The Bengal Files' trailer online 

The much-anticipated trailer for Vivek Agnihotri 's upcoming film, The Bengal Files , will be released on Saturday, August 16, in Kolkata. The two-minute theatrical trailer of the film was attached to the action thriller War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie, movies that were released on Thursday. Following the big-screen debut, the trailer will be dropped online over the weekend. The Bengal Files is the final installment of Agnihotri's controversial Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

Film details Film's plot and cast The Bengal Files delves into the traumatic events of Bengal's Direct Action Day and the 1946 Calcutta killings. The first trailer, released in June, created a stir with its haunting imagery and intense tone. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. It will hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

Strategic move About 'War 2,' 'Coolie' Agnihotri's decision to attach the teaser of The Bengal Files to War 2 and Coolie is a strategic one, ensuring maximum visibility for his film ahead of its September release. War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, was released globally on August 14. It was accompanied by Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Political backdrop Kolkata screening amid political controversies Agnihotri's decision to launch The Bengal Files trailer in Kolkata is significant, given the political controversies surrounding the film. The director has claimed that multiple FIRs have been filed against him by the West Bengal government. His choice to screen his film's trailer in Kolkata comes after the state government made it mandatory for all cinema halls to screen Bengali films daily during prime time.