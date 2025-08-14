Box office: 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹500cr; Mohit Suri opens up

'Saiyaara' was initially planned as 'Aashiqui 3': Mohit Suri

Talking to Faridoon Shahryar, Suri shared that he was blackmailed for positive reviews but chooses not to read them, saying he wants to focus on real viewer experiences.

He revealed Saiyaara was first planned as Aashiqui 3 before it took its own path.

Aditya Chopra from YRF encouraged him to cast newcomers—support that helped Suri bounce back big time.