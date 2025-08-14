Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹500cr; Mohit Suri opens up
Saiyaara, starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has hit a huge milestone—₹500 crore at the box office.
The film marks a strong comeback for director Mohit Suri after his last movie underperformed.
Even with some noise about fake audience reactions online, the film has been a commercial success.
'Saiyaara' was initially planned as 'Aashiqui 3': Mohit Suri
Talking to Faridoon Shahryar, Suri shared that he was blackmailed for positive reviews but chooses not to read them, saying he wants to focus on real viewer experiences.
He revealed Saiyaara was first planned as Aashiqui 3 before it took its own path.
Aditya Chopra from YRF encouraged him to cast newcomers—support that helped Suri bounce back big time.