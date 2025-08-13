New rule: All theaters must screen Bengali films daily 

The notification further clarified that "prime time shows" refer to screenings held between 3:00pm and 9:00pm. This decision comes as part of the government's efforts to promote the Bengali film industry. The order also mentioned that it supersedes a previous notification from September 2018 regarding the mandatory screening of Bengali films by cinema halls/multiplexes in the state.

Implementation

Order to come into immediate effect

The government has exercised its power under the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954, to issue this order. It will come into immediate effect and remain in force until further notice. The notification also stated that necessary amendments to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956, will be made in due course. Dev and Subhashree Ganguly's Dhumketu﻿ releasing on Thursday is the next big Bengali movie.