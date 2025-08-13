New rule: All theaters must screen Bengali films daily 

LOADING...
By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 13, 2025
05:22 pm
What's the story

The West Bengal government issued a notification on Wednesday, directing all cinemas and multiplexes to screen Bengali films during prime time every day throughout the year. The order states that each cinema hall and every screen of every multiplex in the state must hold 365 prime-time shows/screenings of Bengali films annually. This means there will be at least one Bengali show per day for all 365 days.

Definition

'Prime time shows' defined

The notification further clarified that "prime time shows" refer to screenings held between 3:00pm and 9:00pm. This decision comes as part of the government's efforts to promote the Bengali film industry. The order also mentioned that it supersedes a previous notification from September 2018 regarding the mandatory screening of Bengali films by cinema halls/multiplexes in the state.

Implementation

Order to come into immediate effect

The government has exercised its power under the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954, to issue this order. It will come into immediate effect and remain in force until further notice. The notification also stated that necessary amendments to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956, will be made in due course. Dev and Subhashree Ganguly's Dhumketu﻿ releasing on Thursday is the next big Bengali movie.

