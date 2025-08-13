Rajkummar Rao admits he's happy with his journey in Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao , who recently appeared in the action film Maalik , has completed approximately 13 years in the industry. He reflected on his journey and said that he doesn't see himself as a representative of the film industry. "I am a very private person, and I don't consider myself a representative of the film industry," he told Hindustan Times.

Personal insights 'I am an actor, I do my job...' When asked if he had learned anything from the film industry, Rao said, "No. I am very happy with my journey. There is nothing as such that I have learnt." He added, "I am an actor, I do my job, I love my job, and I come back home and I am Raj." "I am living my life very happily, quietly in my house, and I don't think there is a lesson that I have learnt."

Work mantra 'Keep doing your job with your head down' Rao also spoke about his approach to work and how he deals with distractions. He said, "The only thing is that keep doing your job with your head down and keep pushing yourself, because everything else around is just noise." He also disagreed with the notion that action films are a new trend in the industry.