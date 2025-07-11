'Maalik' review: Rajkummar Rao can't save this overlong, dull drama

After being trapped in the image of a charming, likeable small-town boy in consecutive movies (Stree 2, Vicky Vidya..., and Bhool Chuk...), Rajkummar Rao has ventured into a new territory. In the gruesome, gory action-drama Maalik, he essays a rugged, beastly man, one who doesn't follow rules but makes and mends them. Rao's artistic caliber, however, isn't enough to save this unexciting movie.

Plot Rao plays a deadly gangster Maalik focuses on the titular character played by Rao, a notorious gangster who has made several enemies over the years. These include Balhar (Swanand Kirkire), Shankar (Saurabh Shukla), and Chandrashekhar (Saurabh Sachdeva), who plot together to bring Maalik down. Prosenjit plays SP Prabhu Das. Manushi Chhillar plays Shalini, Maalik's wife, while Anshumaan Pushkar has a pivotal role as Badauna, his best friend.

#1 The violence in the film tires you greatly Guns and gore are currently the flavor of Bollywood, so director Pulkit goes all out with gratuitous violence in the movie. But, a group of men blazing guns relentlessly does not a good film make, and Maalik suffers so terribly because it lacks heart and soul. It prides itself on its violent scenes, and for the most part, that's all you'll see.

#2 No scene stays with you Pulkit fails at building conflicts properly; in one scene, a character mentions an idea, and then it simply materializes in the next scene. You are never allowed to feel any emotion whatsoever because the film rushes from one scene to the next awkwardly. After a somewhat strong start, it dives into a lengthy flashback and then struggles to engage.

#3 It fails to mine its potential properly An awkwardly placed dance number featuring Huma Qureshi slows the film down further, and Prosenjit's role is reduced to an extended special appearance. Moreover, it's hinted that Maalik's family has been oppressed for years, and hence he transforms into an unforgiving master, but this theme is never properly established, barring one scene. Maalik fails to capitalize on its potential.

#4 The movie forgets about the supporting characters completely The film is obsessed with Maalik, so he's present in nearly every frame, and there's no scope for the supporting characters. Maalik's parents are introduced, but soon forgotten, and Shalini's character is shallow and painfully flat. The film is proudly marinated in testosterone, and unfortunately, there are next to no women in this blood-soaked world.

#5 How do the actors do? As always, Rao puts his best foot forward and tries his best to elevate the enervating script, but there's only so much he can do here. The only aspect in the film's favor is its quality ensemble, and with sharp writing and a better pace, this could have been an enjoyable film. Pushkar, particularly, lights up every frame; he's such a confident, surprising performer.