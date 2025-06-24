Akshaye Khanna leads intense fight against terrorism in 'Akshardham' trailer
What's the story
The trailer for Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti, inspired by the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack in Gujarat, has been unveiled. It presents a fictionalized account of the tragedy and the subsequent counter-operation. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it stars Akshaye Khanna as NSG officer Major Hanut Singh and is set to hit theaters on July 4. Interestingly, this isn't a new film, but a repackaged 2021 film called State of Siege: Temple Attack. Makers have decided to rerelease the OTT film theatrically.
Trailer highlights
Watch the action-packed trailer
The trailer for Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti opens with a chilling exchange between Khanna's character and a terrorist. The terrorist ominously warns, "Whenever they think we are silent, there will be an explosion." This is followed by a rapid-fire sequence of scenes depicting gunfire, chaos, tactical operations, and the emotional burden borne by soldiers.
Film insights
A look at the cast and crew
Apart from Khanna, the film also features an ensemble cast including Gautam Rode, Akshay Oberoi, Parvin Dabas, Vivek Dahiya, Abhimanyu Singh, and Samir Soni. The screenplay is written by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo, while Tejal Shetye's cinematography and Mukesh Thakur's editing keep the narrative taut. It will clash with the much-awaited Metro... In Dino by Anurag Basu.