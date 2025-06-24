Akshaye Khanna leads intense fight against terrorism in 'Akshardham' trailer

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:23 pm Jun 24, 202504:23 pm

What's the story

The trailer for Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti, inspired by the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack in Gujarat, has been unveiled. It presents a fictionalized account of the tragedy and the subsequent counter-operation. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it stars Akshaye Khanna as NSG officer Major Hanut Singh and is set to hit theaters on July 4. Interestingly, this isn't a new film, but a repackaged 2021 film called State of Siege: Temple Attack. Makers have decided to rerelease the OTT film theatrically.