Sooraj Barjatya confirms upcoming entertainer with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari

Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has announced that his next project will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The director called Khurrana a "dedicated and fine" actor in an interview with PTI. "We're shooting the film with them in Mumbai, it's a story set in Mumbai," he said. "It's all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast."

Director's anxiety The director's pre-shoot jitters Barjatya admitted to feeling "nervous" as the shooting for his upcoming film draws near. He shared that he experiences this anxiety before every project, including his first film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. "As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you're able to connect or not with that thought or scene," he said.

Director's perspective His thoughts on authenticity in films Barjatya emphasized the importance of authenticity in his films. "For me, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world that I'm creating is honest, it shouldn't look fake," he said. He added that he wants to create what he knows and believes it's important to make family films. Reports suggest Khurrana will play Prem in the upcoming family drama, a role previously associated with Salman Khan in Barjatya's films.