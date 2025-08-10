'Bigg Boss 19': Potential participants, premiere date, theme

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 19 is at an all-time high with speculations about the contestants. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan and will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar, followed by a delayed telecast on Colors TV. This season is reportedly going to have a longer five-month run, leading to an extensive casting process. Here's everything you need to know.

Contestants These TV actors and social media stars are likely entering The names making the rounds include Munmun Dutta (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), Apoorva Mukhija (influencer), Faisal Shaikh (Celebrity MasterChef India contestant), and Gurucharan Singh (former TMKOC actor). Other rumored participants are Shailesh Lodha (poet-actor-ex-TMKOC star), Lataa Saberwal (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor), Purav Jha (YouTuber-comedian), and Dheeraj Dhoopar (TV actor).

More contestants More names from entertainment industry who might join The list also includes Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Sreerama Chandra (Indian Idol 2010 winner and ex-Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant), Dhanashree Verma (choreographer and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife), and Amaal Mallik (music composer). The season is likely to start with 15 contestants, followed by at least three wildcard entries.

Himanshi Narwal Himanshi Narwal approached for 'BB 19': Report A recent report by Tellychakkar says that Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Vinay Narwal, has also been approached for BB 19. The outlet reported, "Makers want to rope in a few people who would connect with the viewers instantly, and thus there were discussions to get Himanshi Narwal on board." However, neither Narwal nor the makers have issued any clarification, and the speculation has been met with shock on social media.