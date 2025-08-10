Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna joins Shahid-Kriti in 'Cocktail 2'
Rashmika Mandanna is officially part of Cocktail 2, teaming up with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for this sequel to the 2012 hit.
Directed by Homi Adajania, filming has begun as of August 2025.
Film to release in late 2026
The movie brings a fresh urban love triangle with a star cast and could mark an important step for Mandanna in Bollywood.
Shot across India and Europe, Cocktail 2 is set to release in late 2026—so fans of the original and newcomers alike have something to look forward to.